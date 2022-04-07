Xponance Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

