Xponance Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $272.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.