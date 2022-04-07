Xponance Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV opened at $240.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

