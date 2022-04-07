Xponance Inc. Purchases 21,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

