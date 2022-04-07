Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,121 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

ETN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.