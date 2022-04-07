Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

