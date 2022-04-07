Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $294.63 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

