Xponance Inc. Sells 9,581 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

