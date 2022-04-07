XRP Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $36.77 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07320522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,290.47 or 1.00103119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00043574 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,613,982 coins and its circulating supply is 48,135,209,660 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

