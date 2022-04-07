XSGD Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $169.81 million and $2.02 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.55 or 0.07331335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.60 or 0.99910784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050871 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 239,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 231,383,226 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.