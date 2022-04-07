Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$10.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,830,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

