Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

