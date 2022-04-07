Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,922. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yext by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $8,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

