Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)
