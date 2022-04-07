Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,677 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

