Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

KFY stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

