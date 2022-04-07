Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

EXPE opened at $181.46 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

