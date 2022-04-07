Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16,702.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

