Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JHG opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

