Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

MTH opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

