Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008 shares of company stock worth $2,672,888. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

