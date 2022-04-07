Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $3.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. Adobe reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $446.41. 16,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,227. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 56.6% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 48,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

