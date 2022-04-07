Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

