Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

SLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

