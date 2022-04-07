Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will report $149.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.78 million to $150.47 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. 3,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,893. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

