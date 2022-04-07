Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.28. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Denbury by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Denbury by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 396,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,827. Denbury has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

