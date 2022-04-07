Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.66 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

