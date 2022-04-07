Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,702,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

