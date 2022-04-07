Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to announce $73.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $301.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,229. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.