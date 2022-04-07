Zacks: Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce $146.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

