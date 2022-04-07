Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to post $258.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.91 million and the highest is $262.40 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM remained flat at $$70.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,547. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

