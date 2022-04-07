Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.
Latch stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
