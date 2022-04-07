Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

