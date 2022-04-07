Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Timken reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 425,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

