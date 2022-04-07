Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.91. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.