Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.