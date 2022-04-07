Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $225.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.96 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $986.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. 587,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,607. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.