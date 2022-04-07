Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Square posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Shares of SQ traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.77. 20,933,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,101,625. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

