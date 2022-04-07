Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.09. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

