Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 660.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after acquiring an additional 485,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

