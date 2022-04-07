Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 240,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,257. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

