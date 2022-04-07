Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Strong Sell

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DXPE opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $486.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.