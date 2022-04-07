Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) to Sell

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

NASDAQ VAXX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,712. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.