Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Hold

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,366 shares of company stock valued at $287,652. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

