Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to “Buy”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

CPG opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,816 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

