Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,143. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

