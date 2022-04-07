Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The company has a market cap of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.