Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

