Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Hold”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

GTY opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 71.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.