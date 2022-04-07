Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “Hold”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

OKTA stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.04. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

