Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($83.52) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €3.50 ($3.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.06 ($51.71). 1,284,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($54.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

